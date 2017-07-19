Lightning strike sparks fire at Dedworth home

Lightning struck a house in Dedworth in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) causing a fire in the loft.

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to Ash Lane at about 2am.

The two occupants, a woman in her 70s and her son in his 50s, were out of the house safely when they arrived.

The lightning hit water pipes in the loft causing extensive water damage in the house.

Fire crews removed tiles from the roof and removed insulation to reduce the risk of another fire and left the scene after about three hours.