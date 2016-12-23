Cricket club delivers Christmas presents to Wexham Park Hospital

Farnham Royal Cricket Club members brought festive cheer to the Wexham Park Hospital children's ward when they delivered £1,500 worth of toys on Monday.

The Church Road club funded the gifts through an auction and raffle held at the club on Saturday, December 17 and through money given by Slough-based cabling company Berkeley Installations Ltd.

Club member and event organiser Joe Elms said the club was aiming for £1,000.

He said: "We couldn't believe how well we'd done. It's brilliant."

Cricket club members made tea and coffee for nurses as they entered the ward.

Joe added: "They've got a hard job looking after kids at Christmas."

Joe said children in the ward were 'over the moon' when receiving their gifts which ranged from cuddly toys to cot mobiles.