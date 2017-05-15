Firefighters issue warning after unattended cooking sparks kitchen fire

Firefighters have urged people to take extra care when cooking after they had to rescue a man from a kitchen fire.
The blaze was started by unattended cooking at a home in Crispin Way, Farnham Common.
Fire crews from Slough and Langley were called at about 7.30pm last night (Sunday) and spent an hour and a half at the property, which suffered extensive smoke damage, where they treated the man for smoke inhalation.
Firefighter Mark Fox said: “We had the same kind of incident last week as well, a kitchen fire caused by cooking.
“We just want to say that people should keep an eye on their cooking and if you do get distracted turn off the hob.”
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was punched and kicked by another boy in Burnham on Thursday.
An apology has been made to the family of a four-year-old boy who died at Wexham Park Hospital.