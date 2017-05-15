Firefighters issue warning after unattended cooking sparks kitchen fire

Firefighters have urged people to take extra care when cooking after they had to rescue a man from a kitchen fire.

The blaze was started by unattended cooking at a home in Crispin Way, Farnham Common.

Fire crews from Slough and Langley were called at about 7.30pm last night (Sunday) and spent an hour and a half at the property, which suffered extensive smoke damage, where they treated the man for smoke inhalation.

Firefighter Mark Fox said: “We had the same kind of incident last week as well, a kitchen fire caused by cooking.

“We just want to say that people should keep an eye on their cooking and if you do get distracted turn off the hob.”