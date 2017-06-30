Travellers set up '50 caravans' in Farnham Royal field

Travellers moved caravans onto a privately owned field in Farnham Royal’s Blackpond Lane over the weekend.

Residents of Devonshire Green and Rosken Grove overlooking the site say the travellers began arriving on Saturday but said the vast majority of caravans showed up the next day.

One resident estimated about 50 caravans are on the field.

Thames Valley Police has said that because the site is on private land, it is a civil matter instead of a police matter.

A spokesman for South Bucks District Council said: “We are aware of this but as it is on private land the landowners are responsible for dealing with the unauthorised encampment.”

The Express understands that the landowner is aware of what is happening but has been unable to reach them for comment.