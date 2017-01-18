In pictures: Maidenhead United 4-2 Slough Town

Maidenhead booked their place in the final of the Berks and Bucks Cup at the expense of rivals Slough Town last night.

The contest dubbed the ‘SL Clasico’ before kick-off didn’t disappoint, with six goals and a sending off making for an action-packed game in front of an impressive crowd at York Road.

