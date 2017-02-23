Inquest unable to 'find facts' over cause of Uxbridge Road crash which killed Ayesha Farooq

Crash scene investigators still do not know what caused a Wexham woman to drive over the central reservation of a busy dual carriageway before she was hit and killed by oncoming traffic.

Ayesha Farooq, 23, of Quinbrookes, died on Wednesday, October 19, after she was involved in a three car pile-up near the Crooked Billet roundabout on the A412 Uxbridge Road.

An inquest into her death took place at Buckinghamshire Coroners’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Tony Redding, a forensic collision investigator who attended the crash site, told the court that Ayesha could have been distracted by shining candles from a nearby shrine marking the death of a motorcyclist who had died on the same road two days earlier.

He told the court: “On the near side verge of the Iver Heath bend there was a shrine placed there from relatives from a previous collision that was two days before.

“When there’s no other lights around it was quite bad and did stand out.”

After crossing the central reservation at about 7.50pm, the court heard how Ayesha’s silver VW Golf was hit by a Ford Fiesta travelling towards Slough before a seven-tonne Royal Mail truck ploughed into the Fiesta.

Mr Redding told the court that his evidence showed the Wexham woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He added: “There were no marks on the belt and with an impact of this severity I would expect to see some melting as the material is stretched.”

A post-mortem revealed that Ayesha, who was pronounced dead at the scene, passed away from multiple injuries including a fractured skull and broken legs.

Buckinghamshire coroner Crispin Butler concluded that Ayesha’s death was caused by a road traffic collision.

He told the court: “We know that the Volkswagen Golf being driven by Ayesha Farooq towards Iver Heath crossed the central grass reservation of the A412 near the junction of Black Park Road and collided with an oncoming Ford Fiesta.

“I can’t find any facts about what might have caused her to go over the central reservation.”

A petition calling for more traffic lights on the A412 Uxbridge Road attracted more than 2,500 signatures following Ayesha’s death.

