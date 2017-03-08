Wed, 08
Heathrow Airport public consultation to be held at The Curve

James Hockaday

A consultation asking Slough residents to share their views on plans to expand Heathrow Airport will be held later this month.

The Government began consulting on its decision to support a new northwest runway at the airport in February.

The Department of Transport's consultation will come to The Curve in William Street on Monday from 11am to 8pm.

In January, Slough Borough Council and Spelthorne Borough Council announced the formation of a ‘Working with Heathrow’ group.

The two councils want to maximise employment and investment benefits from Heathrow’s potential expansion, while minimising or mitigating negative impacts.

The Department for Transport is organising a free bus service for residents in Colnbrook, Foxborough and Langley wishing to attend the Slough consultation event.

The timetable can be found on the Transport for Slough Facebook page here. Those unable to attend can respond online here.

Alternatively residents can download, print out and complete a PDF version of the consultation here and send it to the DfT.

