Ducklings living by council headquarters relocated after several die

A mother duck and her hatchlings who made Slough Borough Council's headquarters their home over the weekend have been relocated after several ducklings died.

On Monday, council staff arrived at St Martins Place in Bath Road and were delighted to find about 15 ducklings and their mum had found shelter in a covered draining area.

Sadly, falling temperatures on Monday meant some of the ducklings did not survive the night.

The mother duck and her surviving little ones have now been relocated for their safety.

A Slough Borough Council spokesperson said: "We were all really sad. We took advice from the RSPB and RSPCA."

She said it is not unusual for this to happen and that the hot weekend may have lead to the duck's eggs hatching early.