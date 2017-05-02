Guests evacuated after suspected ram-raid at Travelodge hotel

Police are looking for witnesses after a suspected ram-raid at a Travelodge hotel in Poyle in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Officers were called to the London Heathrow Terminal 5 Travelodge in Horton Road at about 12.30am following reports of a car smashing into the hotel.

The car drove off but caused so much damage that it set off the hotel's smoke alarms before about 200 guests were evacuated to the car park.

Officers searched the area but no vehicle has been found.

Fire crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were also called to the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 23 2/5 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Travelodge spokeswoman said: “We would like to sincerely apologise to all of our customers that were affected by the unfortunate incident that took place this morning at our Heathrow T5 hotel.

“We can confirm no one was hurt and as this is a live police investigation we cannot give any further information.

“Our hotel team are assisting Thames Valley Police with their investigation.”

UPDATE 5.40pm:

A 28-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Express he saw the assailants smash through the reception doors from his hotel room, which was directly above reception.

He said: “I heard the screeching of tyres and smashing.

“At that point all the fire alarms started going off and everyone started evacuating.”

“There were some people outside already just in disbelief.

“At that point no one knew what it was, a terrorist attack or if someone got run over.”

The eyewitness said one of the men got out of their car, which had reversed into the reception area, tied a cash machine to the car’s tow-bar in an attempt to yank it out of the ground but instead pulled off their tow-bar as they drove away.

The hotel guest said he felt ‘pretty shaken up’ during the raid.