Police hunt muggers who left victim with facial injury

A 34-year-old man walking down Furnival Avenue in Slough was attacked by two robbers on Tuesday, who stole £40 and his mobile phone.

The victim was walking towards Farnham Road between 7pm and 9pm when two unknown men approached him from behind and assaulted him, leaving him with a facial injury.

He was taken to Wexham Park Hospital but has since been discharged.

Both muggers are believed to be white men, about 5ft 11ins tall with dark hair and stubble.

Slough CID investigating officer, Police Constable Ryan Powell, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and took place in a busy area at a time when there would have been lots of people around.

"If you believe you may have witnessed this incident I would urge you to contact police.

“We are determined to identify and locate these individuals in order to bring them to justice."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 43170156983 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.