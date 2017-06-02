Slough UKIP candidate 'furious' after not being invited to political debate

UKIP’s ‘furious’ parliamentary candidate for Slough has complained about being left in the dark about a political debate in the town.

Karen Perez says she was never invited to Education Question Time, a public debate which was due to be held at The Curve in William Street on Tuesday, May 23.

The event, which was cancelled due to the Manchester bombing the day before, was to be hosted by the National Union of Teachers (NUT) and supported by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT).

Ms Perez, who teaches at a primary school in West Drayton, says she was only made aware of the debate through a friend.

“All the main candidates in the general election have been invited,” she said.

“They’ve invited the Greens who aren’t even standing [in Slough].

“I want to know why I haven’t been invited.”

She called the organisers ‘typical socialists’, accusing them of left wing bias.

She said they invited mostly left-leaning party members to pit them against Tory candidate Mark Vivis.

Ms Perez, who lives in Stoke Poges, says what she sees as the NUT’s left wing stance is why she refuses to join a union.

“Let’s ignore the UKIP woman, who lives down the road and has been a teacher for nearly 30 years,” she said.

“I’m just angered by it.”

The Express made several attempts to contact the NUT but received no response.

An NAHT spokesman said: “It was more of an NUT event that we were supporting,” adding the NUT was in charge of invitations.