Police reassure public after reports of boys carrying knives outside school

Police are reassuring the public that there is nothing to support rumours of boys carrying knives near Baylis Court School in Slough yesterday (Monday).

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said: "We have been made aware of a message that is in circulation, advising communities that young girls wearing headscarfs were approached by young boys with knives outside Baylis Court girls’ school."

Police were called to the Gloucester Avenue school yesterday at 3pm following reports of two men acting suspiciously outside Baylis Parade.

The police spokeswoman added: "We are aware this has caused concern locally but would like to reassure the local community that nothing was found to support this report."

We would ask if anyone has concerns or sees anything suspicious that they speak to their local neighbourhood police team or call 101. If it is emergency, please call 999.

Those with concerns can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.