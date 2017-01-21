You shall go to the ball with The Richings Players…

Book quickly as tickets are selling fast for classic panto Cinderella - reimagined with a modern twist - which is brought to Iver Village Hall by the Richings Players this week.

Sophie Torrent is making her directorial debut with the 'rags-to-riches' tale of Cinderella who lives under the cruel rule of her evil stepmother and ugly sisters.

The big question is: will she get to the royal ball and meet her Prince Charming?

With a fantastic chorus and all the favourite characters including Buttons, Dandini, oh, and Brexit the Horse, everyone is royally invited to come along and find out.

Tickets cost £12 and £8 for concessions (senior citizens, disabled, children). The show runs at Iver Village Hall from Wednesday, January 25 to Saturday 28 at 7.45pm - but be quick as two Saturday performances - a matinee and evening show - are already sold out.

Tickets can be purchased from the box office on 01753 654550 or online at www.richingsplayers.co.uk