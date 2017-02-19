Hundreds make stand against Iver Parish Council’s £750,000 offer for police station

A petition to stop Iver Parish Council from spending £750,000 on offices has collected hundreds of signatures from people who are demanding a public consultation.

South Bucks District councillor Paul Griffin, who represents Iver, started the petition, titled ‘Stop Iver Parish Council spending parish funds on a building we don’t need’, on Tuesday, February 7.

In September 2016, Iver Parish Council approved plans to purchase Iver Police Station in Chequers Orchard to use as office space.

A document on Thames Valley Police’s website describes the council’s unconditional offer of £750,000 as being ‘well in excess of the market value of the site’.

On the petition page, Cllr Griffin said: “Iver Parish Council has hoarded in excess of £600,000 from rates over the years and continues to ask for increases.

“We, the undersigned, would prefer the accrued funds to be spent on things that benefit the community immediately rather than offices which will only benefit the council.”

The petition asks Iver Parish Council to ‘hold off on this purchase indefinitely’ and to discuss the deal with community members before anything is agreed. It has gained more than 200 supporters and will be delivered to the council when it hits 500.

Cllr Griffin has complained of a lack of communication from Iver Parish Council when asking them questions about the negotiations over the building.

“I’ve still heard nothing back,” he added.

He has accused the parish council of having an autocratic approach to spending the money.

The parish council’s lease at 63 Chequers Orchard, the old police house next to the police station, expires in March 2018, requiring it to find a new home.

Before 2008 the council ran its affairs from the police station itself.

A parish council spokesman said that following successful discussions with Thames Valley Police (TVP), it is closer to ‘securing the long-term future of the council and protecting the police presence within the Ivers.’

If the council purchased the whole site, TVP will continue to use the building as a ‘touchdown facility’.

The council also plans for the site to be used by community groups.

Visit www.change.org/o/the_ivers_community_group to see the petition.