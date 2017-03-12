Pinewood Studios recognises women in the movie business on International Women's Day

The diversity of roles occupied by women was celebrated at Pinewood Studios on Wednesday.

To mark International Women’s Day, 250 women who are working at the film studios gathered to be photographed by celebrity snapper Richard Young.

The aim was to celebrate the contribution women make to film across a mix of roles.

Head of HR at the studios Emma Norman said: “For International Women’s Day, Pinewood Group celebrated how women are leading change, not just within the creative industries but beyond.

“In an industry which is historically male dominated, women are now at the forefront of every trade, breaking stereotypes.”