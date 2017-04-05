Runner in Stormtrooper outfit does half marathon at Pinewood Studios

A speedy Stormtrooper ran a half marathon through Pinewood Studios on Wednesday, March 29 and visited Iver Heath Junior School in preparation for a 40-mile challenge on May 4.

Royal Air Force officer Jez Allinson has been gearing up to run 40 miles through Pinewood Studios and Slough's Black Park dressed as a Stormtrooper as well as the London Marathon on April 23.

To warm up, the 41-year-old ran a half marathon at Pinewood Studios, where scenes from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One were filmed.

Afterwards the father-of-two from Benson in Oxfordshire visited Iver Heath Junior School to raise awareness of his challenge.

He raised £129 from collections at Pinewood Studios and the Heath Way school.

Pinewood Studios Corporate affairs director Andrew Smith said: "Pinewood Studios is delighted to support Jez’ fantastic fundraising efforts.

"Running 40 miles is a mammoth task and we will do whatever we can to help him get over that finish line and hit his fundraising target.

"Let’s not forget this is Jez’ event and whilst Pinewood fully supports him, it is his determination and dedication that should be applauded."

Jez has so far raised £2,375 out of his £10,000 target.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rogueone to donate.