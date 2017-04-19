Wed, 19
Thu, 20
Fri, 21
SECTION INDEX

Meeting called to oppose Iver Parish Council's £750,000 offer for police station

Reporter:

James Hockaday

0

Residents concerned with Iver Parish Council's plans to buy Iver Police Station for £750,000 are invited to a meeting at The Swan At Iver on Monday.

South Bucks District councillor Paul Griffin is urging people to come to the High Street pub to discuss how to oppose the plans.

He argues the council could find better ways to spend £750,000 rather than buying the police station to use as offices.

An online petition also opposing the move has gathered more than 550 signatures.

The meeting will start at 7.30pm.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved