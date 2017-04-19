Meeting called to oppose Iver Parish Council's £750,000 offer for police station

Residents concerned with Iver Parish Council's plans to buy Iver Police Station for £750,000 are invited to a meeting at The Swan At Iver on Monday.

South Bucks District councillor Paul Griffin is urging people to come to the High Street pub to discuss how to oppose the plans.

He argues the council could find better ways to spend £750,000 rather than buying the police station to use as offices.

An online petition also opposing the move has gathered more than 550 signatures.

The meeting will start at 7.30pm.