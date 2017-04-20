Arson investigation launched after 14 cars are destroyed by fire in Iver

An arson investigation has been launched after firefighters put out a blaze which engulfed 14 cars outside a business in Iver in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Fire crews from Langley, Slough and Gerrards Cross fire stations were called to the scene in Ford Lane at about 1.40am.

It took about two hours for firefighters to put out the inferno of 14 cars, which they prevented from spreading to a nearby building.

Langley Fire Station watch manager Andy Gibbons described the space as a 'holding area' for cars rather than a car park.

He said all of the cars were destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters and police are treating the incident as a possible arson.

No one was injured.

To share information, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.