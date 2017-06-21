Knife-wielding robbers hold up delivery driver in Iver

Robbers armed with knives stole parcels after forcing a delivery driver to unlock the rear of his of his van in Iver on Monday.

At about 11.40am, the 23-year-old victim stopped to make a delivery in Mansion Lane when he was approached by two men and made to open his van.

Another crook removed parcels before speeding off towards Langley Park Road in a 07 plate black people carrier.

Police say their getaway vehicle was either a Vauxhall or a Ford.

Two of the offenders were both described as 6ft tall white men in their 30s with Irish accents and large builds, who were carrying knives and wore latex blue gloves.

One of them wore a black hoodie and light coloured tracksuit bottoms, and the other is said to have worn grey trainers.

The third robber was described as 4ft 5ins tall, skinny, white 13-year-old boy with hair swept back on top and shorter at the sides.

He wore a tight blue denim jeans, a white t-shirt and dark trainers.

Aylesbury CID based investigating officer DC Justine Haw said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or noticed anyone around the area at the time of the offence acting suspicious, to come forward if they have any information."

Call police on 101 quoting reference '43170178669', or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to share information.