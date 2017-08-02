Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint in Iver

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Langley Park Road at the junction with Trenches Lane yesterday (Tuesday).

Two men got into a taxi at about 11.35pm and after a short distance, told the 41-year-old driver to pull over.

One of the men threatened him with a knife and demanded money.

They told the driver to get out of the car and attempted to steal the vehicle but failed to do so.

The duo then took some cash from the driver and walked away in the direction of Langley.

The victim was did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

Both men are described as Asian and aged between 25 and 35.

The first robber was described as 5ft 7ins tall with a shaved head, a beard, dark eyes, a long face and a 'local' accent.

He is of a short build and was wearing a dark brown hooded top, black trousers and black trainers.

The second offender is about 5ft 5ins tall and was wearing a light brown hooded top with the hood up.

Amersham Police Station's investigating officer, PC Melissa Todd, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who has any details relating to this incident.

"Two vehicles stopped to assist the victim, so I am particularly keen to speak to those people as they could have important information."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.