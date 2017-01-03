Two treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire

Firefighters had to be called to a kitchen fire in Langley last night (Monday) which left two people needing treatment for smoke inhalation.
A crew from Langley was sent to the house in Fox Road at about 9.30pm and were on the scene for about 40 minutes.
The blaze is thought to have been caused after an electrical cable overheated when clothes were left on top of it.
An adult and a child were treated at the scene but did not need to go to hospital.
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
Firemask2
13:01, 04 January 2017
Keep your family safe from SMOKE INHALATION.. Every room MUST have a FIREMASK. The FIREMASK is an anti-smoke mask that will allow you to breathe for60 minutes in smoke. You can find them on AMAZON. #firemask http://www.amazon.co.uk/Emergency-Escape-Industrial-Urban-Survival/dp/B00AM3I8H2/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1460208962&sr=8-2&keywords=fire+mask
Firemask
13:01, 03 January 2017
Keep your family safe from SMOKE INHALATION.. Every room MUST have a FIREMASK. The FIREMASK is an anti-smoke mask that will allow you to breathe for60 minutes in smoke. You can find them on AMAZON. #firemask http://www.amazon.co.uk/Emergency-Escape-Industrial-Urban-Survival/dp/B00AM3I8H2/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1460208962&sr=8-2&keywords=fire+mask
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The crash, which took place at about 7am today (Thursday), involved three vehicles. One man sadly died as a result of the collision and his next of kin have been informed.
A report analysing the overall performance at the end of primary school in 2016 has been released today (Thursday).