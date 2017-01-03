Two treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire

Firefighters had to be called to a kitchen fire in Langley last night (Monday) which left two people needing treatment for smoke inhalation.

A crew from Langley was sent to the house in Fox Road at about 9.30pm and were on the scene for about 40 minutes.

The blaze is thought to have been caused after an electrical cable overheated when clothes were left on top of it.

An adult and a child were treated at the scene but did not need to go to hospital.