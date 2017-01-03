SECTION INDEX

Driver treated after crash involving Volkswagen and Jaguar

James Harrison

Firefighters had to be called this morning (Tuesday) after a Volkswagen hatchback and a Jaguar were involved in a crash in Langley.

A crew from Langley and a crew from Slough were sent to the scene in Uxbridge Road at about 10.50am.

The driver of the VW was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was later taken to hospital.

