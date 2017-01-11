Langley car dealership fined for fly-tipping oil containers

A car dealership in Langley has been fined £2,000 for dumping two 40-litre containers of engine oil by the roadside.

Cherry Orchard Chariots Ltd, in Trenches Lane, pleaded guilty to the fly-tipping offence at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 4.

The court heard that on May 24 last year, a car belonging to the company was filmed by a fly-tipping surveillance camera as the driver and passenger dropped two blue containers at the roadside in Love Hill Lane, near Langley.

The containers were filled with waste engine oil, but before they could be removed, arsonists set fire to one causing it to melt and spill oil across the road.

Police traced the vehicle to the dealership through its registration but the company’s director denied knowledge of the fly-tipping.

He said he had sent a temp worker to take waste, which did not include engine oil, to an appropriate site using the car and did not recognise the second man in the vehicle.

Police could not trace either of the men.

The company was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay costs of £1,621.80.

Sir Beville Stanier, chairman of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: “This case shows the environmental consequence of fly-tipping.

“Not only were the waste oil containers dumped in a beauty spot, but their presence triggered an act of arson that made the environmental damage worse.”

Call 0845 330 1856 to report fly-tipping.