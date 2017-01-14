Council to discuss alternatives to Chequers Bridge closure

Potential alternatives to the closure of Chequers Bridge in Langley will be explored at a council meeting on Tuesday.

The bridge, dividing Hollow Hill Lane and Mansion Lane, was closed by Slough Borough Council (SBC) in August which caused uproar on both sides of it.

It was closed as part of an experimental traffic order to assess the impact on Langley’s traffic in preparation for work on upcoming transport projects including Crossrail and HS2.

But residents have complained it has caused misery to commuters who have had their journey times lengthened.

SBC’s Neighbourhood and Community Services Scrutiny Panel will meet to discuss alternatives including a Langley to Iver relief road.

Councillors will also discuss housing rent and service charges, boosting the numbers of allotments and real time passenger information for bus users.

The meeting will take place at St Martins Place in Bath Road at 6.30pm.