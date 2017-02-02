Emergency housing facility opens in Langley

The first emergency accommodation building to be provided by Slough Borough Council (SBC) in more than 40 years was opened on Tuesday.

The 12 double bedroom block is designed as a stop gap for vulnerable families and homeless people on Slough's busy housing waiting list.

The house has locked rooms and secure, colour coded kitchen cupboards for each unit and has an office with staff on site.

A family-of-six moved in on its opening day and the council plans on having it fully filled by the end of the month.

The new site was visited by commissioner for housing and urban renewal, Councillor Zaffar Ajaib (Lab, Central), and members of SBC's housing team.

Cllr Ajaib said: "With a booming economy and Crossrail just around the corner, the demand for all types of housing in Slough has sky-rocketed in recent years, to levels we’ve never seen before.

"Putting people up in our own housing is clearly far preferable to using expensive rental properties or unsuitable bed and breakfast accommodation, or worse still seeing people living with friends or on the streets.”