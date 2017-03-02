Community litter pick to take place in Langley

A councillor who is fed up of litter blighting the Foxborough ward has organised a community clean up on Saturday.

Councillor Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) is calling on volunteers to meet at Longwood Park in Common Road at 10am.

Litter pickers will pick up rubbish around the area until about 1pm.

Residents can also bring any unwanted household items to five manned collection points.

The points are in Grampian Way, the junction of Common Road and Humber Way, Eden Close and the junction of Parluant Road and Tithe Court.

Any items left after 1pm will not be collected and will not be the responsibility of volunteers.

For more details contact Cllr Bedi on 07980 493314.