Sofa and mattresses among waste collected in Foxborough litter pick

A councillor was left ‘shocked’ at the amount of waste volunteers collected in a weekend litter pick in Foxborough.

A total of fifty sacks of waste, which should have been disposed of in recycling bins, seven mattresses and two garden sets were among the rubbish a group of about 35 volunteers, including five officers from Thames Valley Police, cleaned up on Saturday.

Cllr Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) organised the pick in connection with the Great British Spring Clean, which took place over the weekend.

The pick focused on her ward, though she said it was a problem throughout Slough.

She said: “What shocked me was the amount of plastic waste.

“Manufacturers really need to look at the way they manufacture stuff and the products they used. That is causing havoc.”

Nonetheless, she was thrilled with the support she received from people who gave up their free time to help.

“It gave it a real community feel,” she said. “Everybody gave their time for nothing.

“It was a big success. I have had some really positive remarks from residents.”

Among other items collected were a sofa, monitors, bikes, cookers and chairs.

Cllr Bedi spent weeks organising the litter pick, and used social media and flyers to encourage people in her ward to join her.

The volunteers met at 10am at Longwood Park in Common Road and finished by about 1pm.