Langley firefighters take part in charity car wash

Firefighters hosed down dirty cars at Langley Fire Station on Saturday and raised money for charity.

Langley Fire Station holds charity car washes every year in March and September to fundraise for The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports injured and retired firefighters.

While his crew polished cars in the station, Blue Watch manager Jon James stood outside collecting donations from passers by.

The Langley crew raised £2,350 from the day.

He told the Express: "It's nice to get the community involved. We want to see more people.

"All the firefighters love doing this, it's about giving back."

He said as well as raising money, a big part of these fundraisers is reaching out to the public.

"We don't just put out fires," he said. "We go to talk to the kids in schools and educate the elderly about fire prevention."

He said there was a steady flow of cars throughout the day and generous donations.

One passer-by wrote out a cheque for £200.

Visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk for more information on The Fire Fighters Charity.