Firefighters help man suffering from breathing difficulties at station

Firefighters performed first aid on a man who went to Langley Fire Station for help this morning after suffering from breathing difficulties.

At about 7am two men stopped their delivery van outside the Drake Avenue station and knocked on the door.

The passenger, a 52-year-old man from Slough, was struggling to breathe.

Firefighters performed first aid on him before an ambulance arrived about half an hour later.

The man was taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

Watch manager John James encourages people in a similar situation to see his station as a first port of call.

The station has two defibrillators outside the building and they are also carried on the fire engines.