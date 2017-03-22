Two men stabbed in 'religiously aggravated attack' in Langley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a gang stabbed and assaulted two men at a bus stop on Friday in what is believed to be a religiously aggravated attack.

At about 10.35pm a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were set upon by the group at the bus stop at the end of Mendip Close on Common Road in Langley.

It is thought the offenders used religiously-offensive language prior to the incident, and that the offenders were holding objects, thought to be a baseball bat and a knife.

One of the victims received stab wounds in his leg and back and the other was stabbed in the stomach. Both remain in hospital.

One of the offenders was described as a male teenager, black, slim, 5ft 10ins tall and wearing a baseball cap.

Another attacker was said to be a white male of average build wearing a dark grey tracksuit.

Police are looking for another male who was wearing a jacket and possibly had a dog with him.

It is thought other hooded men were part of the group but there is currently no further description.

Police said it was an 'incident of religiously-aggravated grievous bodily harm.'

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Rocks, said: "Both victims have sustained significant injuries from this incident and a thorough investigation is now underway.

"We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who may be able to assist with enquiries to please come forward, so that the offenders can be brought to justice for their actions.”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 43170079240 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, all from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of religiously-aggravated grievous bodily harm. They are currently on bail until May 13.