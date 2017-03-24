Conmen carry out distraction burglary at home of elderly man in Langley

Police are appealing for information after two conmen carried out a distraction burglary at the home of an 83-year-old man in Langley.

The pensioner allowed two men into his home in Hawker Court between 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday after they had claimed they were from the water board.

One of the burglars distracted the elderly man in the kitchen while the other stole a fireproof safe box containing £300.

Police say the first man was described as white, aged about 40-years-old and about 5ft 7ins tall.

He is clean shaven, had short greying hair and was wearing a grey cardigan.

The second man was describe as white, about 6ft tall, clean shaven and was wearing a navy blue peaked baseball cap with no writing or emblems.

The safe box is black with a key entry containing various paperwork inside addressed to the owner and £300 cash in £20 notes.

Investigating officer DC Stuart Malham, based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “We are conducting a full investigation into this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at this time.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.