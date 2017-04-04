Firefighters tackle Langley house fire

A crew from Langley Fire Station attended a house fire at about 1.45pm this afternoon.
Residents at the address in Parkland Avenue called 999 before exiting the house and nobody was injured.
The blaze originated under the floorboards and was confined to a small area downstairs.
The crew used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel to tackle the blaze, which took about 45 minutes to extinguish.
