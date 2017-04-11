Annual Easter bonnet parade held at Langley Hall Primary Academy

Vibrantly decorated homemade Easter bonnets could be seen all around the playground, as Langley Hall Primary Academy held its annual Easter bonnet parade on Friday.

Reception, year one and year two pupils showed off their hats at the St Mary's Road site before winners from each year were announced.

In total 104 youngsters took part in the festive parade which is held before pupils start their Easter half-term.

Winners were treated to chocolate Thorntons Easter eggs donated by Budgens.

The school's headteacher James Petrie said: "It was quite a large array of Easter bonnets. The children were very enthusiastic."

Mr Petrie said the annual competition gives youngsters the chance to get creative.

"We very much emphasise on the bonnet being made by the child rather than the parent," he added.

A few unorthodox hats could be seen in the crowd including a few Halloween themed hats and a Batman bonnet.