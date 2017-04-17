Mother-of-two complains of 'disgusting' temporary accommodation in Langley

A single mum-of-two who stayed in Slough Borough Council (SBC) emergency accommodation says she has been referred to a ‘dirty’ flat with no bed.

Naeela Imran lived in the council’s emergency housing facility in Langley between February 14 and March 16 after she was forced out of her home due to rent increases.

The mother, who has a 10-year-old daughter and four-year-old son, was referred to a temporary flat in Rochfords Gardens, run in partnership between Paradigm Housing and SBC on March 16.

She says the flat has no bed and is dirty.

“The mould’s coming through, it’s dirty, it’s disgusting,” she added. “My daughter was just so upset.”

The 38-year-old said the boiler does not work, claiming Paradigm Housing sent an email with instructions on repairing it.

A Paradigm Housing spokesperson said the property was clean when Miss Imran moved in.

He said Miss Imran was shown how to operate the boiler but later called to ask how to use it before being sent a manual.

He said Paradigm Housing fulfilled its contract by providing an unfurnished flat.

A council spokesman said furniture and basic utilities can be provided through the council’s Local Welfare Provision service.