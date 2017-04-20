Thu, 20
Aerosol can explosion starts house fire

An aerosol can explosion led to three fire engines putting out a blaze at a house in Spencer Road in Langley earlier today (Thursday).

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at 4.30pm following reports of a small explosion caused by an aerosol can which caused a fire.

Some of the home's windows were damaged as well as its door.

No one was injured by the blast.

Two crews from Slough Fire Station and one from Windsor spent about an hour putting out the blaze.

Firefighters believe the explosion was caused by mistake.

