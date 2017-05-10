Students open travel agency at East Berkshire College

A travel agency which will be open to the public was officially unveiled at East Berkshire College's Langley campus on Saturday.

Run in partnership with Ascot's Sunninghill Travel, the new agency will be based in the Station Road campus' reception and will be staffed by trained travel and tourism students.

Open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11am until 4pm, the new agency will offer an exciting array of holiday packages and travel options.

Travel and Tourism student Oliwia Sikora said: “The new agency is a great opportunity for us to learn, keep up-to-date with what’s happening in the travel industry and gain experience working with real customers."

The 18-year-old from Slough added: "I think people prefer to speak to someone when booking a holiday as we can offer them advice on destinations and help them choose the right holiday.

"We have already received a lot of enquiries and we are looking forward to welcoming in local residents.”