 Man remains in hospital after being stabbed in the back

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital on Saturday night after being stabbed in the back in Humber Way, Langley.

Thames Valley Police were called to the scene at about 10pm following reports of an assault and found the man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he remains.

Officers are carrying out an investigation and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information on the attack should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.