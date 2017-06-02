Video and pictures: Boris Johnson joins Conservative campaign in Langley

Countless passers-by stopped to take selfies with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who visited Langley High Street this afternoon to support Slough’s Conservative candidate Mark Vivis.

Joined by an entourage of party members, mostly from the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, the blonde-mopped Tory visited several shops and cafes to rally support for Mr Vivis.

As he bought a novel from a charity shop, the former Mayor of London said: "25p, that's outrageously cheap!"

Walking out of a hairdressers, Mr Johnson commented: "It's time for a change in Slough."

In a greengrocers Mr Johnson was confronted by a member of the public about how the Brexit campaign, which Mr Johnson supported, has negatively impacted how people view immigrants like him.

"I'm the one bringing contribution to the country" he said, arguing that the Leave campaign made people see migrant workers as 'bringing problems to the country' and lowering wages.

Mr Johnson pointed out his Turkish roots and Mr Vivis' Swiss family and said: "We're all immigrants.

"We must defend immigration but we must control it."

Commenting on Mr Vivis' election chances in Slough, which has been a Labour constituency since 1997, Mr Johnson said: "There's been a strong level of support for Mark here in Langley.”

He said people had concerns over Labour’s proposed Land Value Tax and increased corporation tax.

The Express pressed the Foreign Secretary on the Conservatives' National Funding Formula for schools, which would see local authorities losing the ability to set their own funding formulas. This is in a bid to even out funding across local authorities.

Both Labour and Tory Slough Borough Councillors opposed the proposals when they were first suggested, with some critics saying this would amount to £12.4m worth of cuts for Slough's schools.

Labour says it will introduce a funding formula which will not leave any schools worse off but will add to underfunded ones.

In response Mr Johnson said: “We’re going to make sure we’re going to fund school spaces across the country, it's vital to have a strong economy to do that.”

He said his party plans on putting another £4bn into schools by 2020.

When asked about homelessness, a prominent issue in Slough, Mr Johnson says his party will adopt a 'no second night out' strategy, focusing on intervening with people before they take to the streets.

When quizzed on the rights of EU nationals living and working in Slough, Mr Johnson said: "We guarantee that EU citizens living and working here will have their rights protected."

He said this depended on whether the EU did the same for British nationals living and working there, which he said they will.