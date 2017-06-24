Langley Haven Care Home residents take 'Sitdance' class

A dance class with a twist was put on for residents at Langley Haven Care Home on Monday.

Marcel Baaijens, creator of 'Sitdancing' visited the Rambler Lane home and taught residents about his all-ability chair based dancing.

The Dutch-born instructor combined his dance moves with classic songs such as Waltzing Matilda and My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean.

Marcel uses old and instantly recognisable songs in his classes to help trigger the long term memories of people suffering from dementia.

A number of relatives, staff members and residents from Langley Haven's sister homes also joined in the fun.

Marcel kicked off his UK tour at Langley Haven and plans to finish it there in a few months.

The care home's activities coordinator Roxana Chirita said: "It was fantastic.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, it doesn't matter your ability to move, it's something more complete, more holistic."