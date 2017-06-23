Council boss quizzed over plans to improve Langley

Slough Borough Council's interim chief executive was grilled on issues including traffic, rubbish collections and improving the look of the village centre at the Langley Neighbourhood Forum’s annual meeting this week.

Sitting at Langley Hall Primary Academy in Langley Road on Wednesday, Roger Parkin championed Slough’s high employment rate, efforts to plug the town’s skills gap among youngsters and plans to improve Slough town centre.

He added: “I’m very proud to work for Slough Borough Council and I think we will see over the coming years a vast improvement of how the town looks and feels.”

However, an audience member pressed Mr Parkin on the ‘ropey’ appearance of Langley's village centre.

Mr Parkin said: “There’s been a certain amount of neglect over the years and the council’s trying to put things right, but we have to be mindful that it’s not all our ownership.”

He said the council is working with landowners to help improve Langley’s appearance but said it is not as straightforward as it may seem.

A hot topic of the evening was the possibility of closing Chequers Bridge between Market Lane and Hollow Hill Lane to make way for works on the HS2 railway line.

The council caused uproar when it temporarily closed the bridge between August 2016 and January 2017 to assess impact on traffic.

Mr Parkin said HS2 is being reviewed by the Transport Secretary and the council is awaiting further instructions.

Mr Parkin said a relief road would need Government approval and funding and would be far too expensive for the borough council to fund alone, meaning the council is exploring other options – including road widening.

The crowd asked about the borough’s decision to bring the town’s environmental services in-house by the end of the year, which Mr Parkin said would save it £2m a year.

Residents were concerned about changes in collection times and disruptions to services.

Mr Parkin responded: “At the moment, nothing’s going to change. We don’t want to confuse our bin men.”

He said the council wanted to maintain a ‘happy workforce’, adding ‘we don’t want to put more challenges to them’.

The audience challenged Mr Parkin on delays on plans to build a community hub in Trelawney Avenue, including a GP practice, pharmacy, dental practice, library, community police space, adult social care, a community hall and parking.

A woman in the crowd complained about the plans being reviewed, having been proposed in March last year.

Mr Parkin said the council needed to work with partners including the police and Slough Clinical Commissioning Group to ensure the hub delivered the right services for Langley.