Fire crews called to blaze at Broom House – a tower block due for 'urgent review'

Firefighters had to be called to a blaze in a high-rise block of flats this morning (Wednesday).

Crews from Langley and Slough were sent to Broom House, in Reddington Drive, Langley, at about 8.30am to deal with a fire in some bins.

Although the cause has not yet been confirmed, it is thought to have started when something, possibly a lit cigarette, was thrown down a bin chute.

It took about an hour and a half to bring the situation under control and make the scene safe. No one was injured.

Following the Grenfell fire tragedy, the leader of Slough Borough Council, Cllr Sohail Munawar, said Broom House would be subject to an ‘urgent review’ as the tower block is fully occupied.

Cllr Munawar said Broom House, along with Poplar House, would be likely to undergo further independent inspections and that the council would be working with the fire service to discuss any ‘other measures’ which might need to be implemented.