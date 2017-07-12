Investigation launched following fourth fire at Langley tower block

A fourth fire in the past two weeks at Broom House in Langley has prompted an investigation by Slough Borough Council, the police and the fire service.

Firefighters from Langley, Slough and Windsor fire stations were called to the 11-storey block in Reddington Drive at about 10pm on Sunday and put out a small fire in a communal bin.

Three previous fires at the Slough Borough Council (SBC) owned flats have been put out since Wednesday, June 28, all of which were bin chute fires.

Thames Valley Police are investigating the latest incident as arson.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) investigators are working with police to establish what is causing the fires.

A RBFRS spokeswoman said: "Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews are working with Slough Borough Council to ensure residents have all the necessary safety advice to help prevent fires in the first place and so that those living nearby know what to do in the event of an incident."

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman told the Express: "In the event of the person responsible being caught, the council would take immediate action and apply to court for an injunction to evict them.

“We take these matters very seriously and are working closely with the police and fire service to help with their investigations and to do everything we can to prevent further incidents.

“We have implemented 24 hour on-site security and our Neighbourhood Services team are regularly on the ground to address residents’ concerns.”

In the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster in London, Slough Borough Council carried out fire safety review of all of its own tower blocks.

In a report published towards the end of June, the council said that cladding on the borough’s council properties is insulation glued to the wall and covered in render, leaving no cavity for fire to spread through.

The council tasked an independent contractor with reviewing the condition of Broom and Poplar houses, independently of the emergency services’ ongoing probes.

The contractor is expected to complete the inspection by the end of this week or the beginning of next week and produce a report.