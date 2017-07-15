New playground in Langley Memorial Ground nears completion

A new play area is expected to be unveiled in Langley Memorial Ground in the next few weeks.

Fencing is surrounding the play area while final additions to the playground are made.

A Slough Borough Council (SBC) spokeswoman said the new play area will include swings and roundabouts.

In July 2016, the Express reported a father’s account of how his child could not use the equipment in the playground because it had been made unsafe by multiple acts of vandalism.

In summer 2015, thieves stole a £1,000 basket style seat from the park, which was replaced the following week by SBC only to be stolen again.