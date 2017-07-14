Fri, 14
Man cut from car following three vehicle crash in Langley

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

A man was cut from his car following a crash involving three vehicles in Langley yesterday (Thursday).

Fire crews from Langley and Slough were called out to the incident in London Road at about 6.30pm.

They cut open the side of the car to release the man who was then treated by South Central Ambulance Service.

The two other drivers sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters were at the scene for about half an hour.

