Two drivers rescued after crash on A4

Two drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles after a collision in Langley earlier this afternoon (Wednesday).

The crash happened at around 3pm near the Marriot Hotel on the A4.

A crew from Langley attended the scene for about 40 minutes and found one vehicle on its side.

The driver from each car wwere carried out of their vehicles by firefighters.

One was treated at the scene and one was taken to Wexham Park hospital.

The injuries are not thought to be serious.