Night-time closures planned for Chequers Bridge for maintenance

Chequers Bridge will close overnight for three weeks from Monday so Network Rail can carry out maintenance work.

The bridge dividing Market Lane and Hollow Hill Lane will be closed from 10pm to 6am every night for the three week period.

Diversions will be in place during this time.

Network Rail’s maintenance team will be repairing existing structural damage to the bridge that is in need of repair.

Slough Borough Council's cabinet member for transport and highways Councillor Fiza Matloob (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said: "We understand road users find closures frustrating, but we thank them for their patience as Network Rail complete these vital remedial works.

"We have made sure these temporary closures have been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption and inconvenience."

A stir was caused among motorists in August 2016 when Slough Borough Council closed the bridge as part of an experimental traffic order.

The closure, which was ended early in January 2017, was put in place to assess the impact it would have on traffic ahead of major transport projects like HS2.

The council has told residents that the bridge is likely to close permanently in the future.

Chalvey Road West will also be closed for two to three nights from Saturday, July 29 so SSE can carry out emergency electric works. Diversions will be in place.