In pictures: Langley Fire Station open day

There was a summer blaze of fun and excitement at a fire station open day.

About 700 people visited Langley Fire Station, in Drake Avenue, on Friday for the day-long event.

Families had the chance to see the work of the professional life-savers up close, with demonstrations of water and height rescues, as well as procedures for dealing with traffic accidents and building fires.

There was also practical advice on offer, covering first aid, CPR and general tips for fire safety.

Green watch manager Kevin Blazer said it was an important opportunity for the fire service to interact people in a setting other than an emergency.

He added: I think it’s nice for the members of the public to come in and see us when we’re not out on an incident.

“Usually they only see us when we’ve got the blues lights on, so hopefully this made a nice change.”