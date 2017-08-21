Investigation launched following Langley house fire

09:27AM, Monday 21 August 2017
An investigation has been launched following a house fire in Langley.
Firefighters from Slough, Windsor and Langley were called to a home in Blandford Road South at 12.30am on Friday.
One man jumped from the window before emergency services arrived, sustaining minor injuries, and received treatment from South Central Ambulance Service.
It was described as a ‘well developed fire’ and four firefighters in breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
A multi-role vehicle from Maidenhead Fire Station was also sent to the scene.
They left at about 3am, and a Fire Investigation Officer and Thames Valley Police are now investigating the cause.
