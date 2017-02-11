Stories of the week: February 4-10

Cannabis farm discovered in grounds of Legoland Windsor

Police have arrested two men after a secret cannabis farm was uncovered on land owned by Legoland.

The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks yesterday (Monday). The cottage, which is outside the theme park’s boundary, contained both cannabis and equipment used to grow the class B drug.

Police still working to identify human remains found near A404 slip road

A post mortem carried out by Thames Valley Police on human remains found by the roadside of the A404 slip road on Friday has proved inconclusive.

At around 1.40pm on Friday during a routine patrol, a police officer discovered human remains at the roadside of the A404 near the Handycross roundabout.

Discovery of ‘active mice infestation’ closes down pizza restaurant in Slough

A pizza restaurant in Slough has been closed with immediate effect after an ‘active infestation of mice’ was found by council officers.

The Perfect Pizza Company in High Street was served with a hygiene emergency prohibition notice on Thursday as food and safety enforcement officers said the takeaway caused ‘an imminent risk to public health’.

Former soldier jailed for attempted murder of ex-comrade in Windsor

A former soldier has been jailed for 16 years for trying to kill an ex-comrade who had started a relationship with his estranged wife.

John Watson, 35, of Pirbright Barracks, Surrey, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday. He will spend three further years on licence.

Jungle Mania to be closed for 'foreseeable future' following fire

A soft play area for children in Bourne End has suffered smoke damage following a fire on Wednesday.

Jungle Mania, in Wessex Road, will be shut for the ‘foreseeable future’ according to its owner Chris Coleman. One crew each from Slough, High Wycombe and Beaconsfield attended at 8.39am. No-one was injured during the incident.

Council looking at ways to fill £13m black hole in care budget