Heavy machinery began knocking down The Centre in Farnham Road yesterday (Thursday) to clear the way for a new leisure centre in Slough.

Pupils from Newlands Girls’ School took part in their annual Gym and Dance Show this week. The performances are the result of months of hard work from both staff and pupils.

Reflection was the theme of this year’s Rotary Young Writers Competition, which saw schoolchildren present their work to an audience on Monday at the Holiday Inn in Maidenhead.

Christian Smith rattled in a 93rd minute equaliser on Saturday to rescue a point against Poole Town and maintain Maidenhead United’s proud unbeaten record at York Road this season.

A league setback was quickly forgotten as Maidenhead Hockey Club’s men returned to winning ways to remain in the leading pack of teams racing for promotion with a win over Wallingford on Saturday.

Tolerance, community and respect were promoted at an open day at the Masjid Al Jannah mosque in Stoke Road, Slough, on Sunday.

“In reality every day is an open day,” declared the secretary of Maidenhead Mosque as he welcomed visitors to the second annual Visit My Mosque day on Sunday.

Young entrepreneurs from around Berkshire had the chance to demonstrate their entrepreneurial spirit on Saturday with an eye-catching trade stall to entice shoppers at Slough’s Queensmere Observatory.